AbdulRazaq Lauds Buhari for Approving Neuropsychiatric Hospital for Kwara

By Hammed Shittu

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the state as the host of the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital for the North-central zone.

The governor in a statement issued in Ilorin yesterday, which was signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mallam Rafiu Ajakaye, said: “The approval is a dream come true for the administration and the three senators from the state, especially Senator Yahya Oloriegbe (Kwara Central), who all worked hard to make it happen.”

The statement added: “I send our profound appreciation to the president for this huge honour done to our people.

“I also commend the Minister of Health for supporting our bid for the strategic institution.

“This facility, like a few other federal initiatives already won by the state and those being put in place by our administration, seals the place of Kwara State as the new go-to place in not just the North Central region but in the entire northern region.

“This feat could not have been achieved without the huge efforts of our senators who deployed their goodwill every step of the way.

“I sincerely commend them for always working with us to achieve the greater Kwara project.”

The governor’s statement came on the heels of a communication to him by the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Adeleke Olorunnimbe Mamora, which conveyed the president’s approval that the facility be sited in Budo Egba in Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State.

