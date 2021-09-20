2023: APC Group Advocates Coalitions to Elect more Credible Leaders

By Hammed Shittu

Ahead of 2023 polls, a political group in the Kwara State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), called the Zealous Kwara Youths (ZKY) has called on the different factions of the party to come together.

The ZKY also told members of the APC to ensure that more credible leaders would be elected into various political offices during the next general elections.

Speaking during first colloquium of APC chieftain, Mr. Sunday Babalola’s 65th birthday anniversary in Ilorin at the weekend, the president of the ZKY, Mr. John Adegboye, said that, “posterity will never forgive or forget us if we do not address the issues of wrong political and undemocratic choices we make.”

Adegboye also said that there is need to elect a leadership that the party would be proud of come 2023.

He added: “As from now, as sensible Kwarans, we must begin to ask questions and probe deeply into the antecedence and past of individuals who wish to seek our support for any political race as we approach 2023 elections.

“In essence, the scenario we are trying to paint is one in which those mediocre in political offices are excused in favour of individuals with credible character backed with capacity.

“We must guide ad guard against a reoccurrence of whatever we choose to call the events that produced some of the leaders now as we approach 2023.”

Also speaking, a chieftain of the APC in the state, Mr. Ahmed Yusuf, said that Nigeria youth should take their position in the leadership of this country, adding that “it has been proven that youth own the future and they must take it from now.

“However, to do that, they must go through the tutorship of leadership. They must avoid being dealers instead of leaders.”

The APC chieftain, who argued that Nigeria youth are ready to take the leadership position against a population of some youth with negative attitudes, said that “the point you have to understand is that the proportion of the youth you see with access to position where they get publicity is less than 20 per cent of the youth of this country.

“There are much more people there, but they are not encouraged to speak or being stifled. Youth should come together to suppress the negatives who are propagating rubbish into our society”, he said.

