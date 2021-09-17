PDP: THE NEED FOR PROACTIVENESS*

Once upon a time, the PDP was the hope of Nigeria’s democracy and the masses.

It’s to the PDP’s credit that it successfully midwifed the transition from military to democratic governance and held sway till the unfortunate 2015 disputed presidential vote.

But, sadly, since that 2015 fiasco, our Party appears to have lost the capacity to manage and cope with the terrible circumstances that necessarily go with being out of power – in effect, playing the constitutional role of the opposition.

It seems that we were so used to wielding power in those 16 years that when we were suddenly kicked out of Aso Villa, we virtually lost our political focus.

Nevertheless, we must not lose sight of the fact that, since that 2015 tragedy, the APC has deliberately strategised to continue chipping at the very base of the PDP in order to strengthen its own hold on power by all means. As a result, Nigerians are terribly suffering now.

After the 2019 general elections, the APC consolidated even more on that. And that policy of attrition against the PDP gained even more traction thereafter.

Which is why they have been going after Goodluck Jonathan for a long time now. We may not know the entire truth about what’s really happening in that regard. Only time will tell.

And now, the Femi Fani-Kayode matter is cropping up – over which the PDP is now splitting hairs. The APC must now be elated that they are causing disaffection and consternation within our ranks all over the country.

The truth is, we must accept the fact that, even if as some have said that FFK is simply a rabble rouser who has no electoral value, the APC has successfully shown us that they have been more proactive than us and are presently calling the shots.

We are now practically at their mercy and react only when they have taken the lead.

But there’s still hope. Honestly, we must find a way to restrategise so as to put a stop to the APC’s current onslaught aimed at depleting our ranks towards 2023.

How? Through unity of purpose and giving all party members a genuine sense of belonging. In short, reverting to the very principles and values that once made PDP not only the best choice for Nigerians but the largest party in Africa.

*This piece was first written on February 10, 2021

Chris Gyang, Jos

