Rodrygo Strikes Late Winner as Atlético Punish Inter

Real Madrid substitute Rodrygo struck an 89th-minute winner to snatch a 1-0 Champions League group-stage victory and punish a wasteful Inter Milan.

The Brazilian met a pass from Eduardo Camavinga and volleyed in with seconds remaining of normal time.

It was a painful conclusion to a game the Italian side had dominated for large stretches at the San Siro.

Thibaut Courtois was in fine form to save a header from Lautaro Martinez and two efforts from Edin Dzeko.

Real are second in the group behind Moldovans Sheriff Tiraspol, who stunned Shakhtar Donetsk with a 2-0 win on their tournament debut.

Sheriff travel to Madrid next, while Shakhtar and Inter will look to get their first points on the board when they meet in Ukraine.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

