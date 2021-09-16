Pope Knights Okene, Former Captain P/ Harcourt Golf Club

Olawale Ajimotokan

The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis has approved the investiture of a former Captain of Port Harcourt Golf Club 1928, Sir Emmanuel Ufuoma Okene as a Papal Knight of St Gregory.

The knighthood is the highest lay honour from the Papacy and is given in recognition of Okene’s service to humanity and engagement in activities of several parishes.

The inauguration will hold at the Our Lady Mother of Mercy Catholic Church, Idah, Kogi State, on September 25under the supervision of the Most Rev Dr Anthony Ademu Adaji.

Okene, the Chairman of Gasstocks Limited, a marine logistics engineering and procurement company is a philanthropist and an avid golfer.

He is also a member of Ikoyi Club 1938 and Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Club, Lagos.

He was a member of the Nigerian contingents to the World Golfers Championship in Hua-Hin, Thailand in October 2010 and Durban, South Africa in October 2012 and October 2013 respectively.

Okene served Port Harcourt Club Golf Section as the Vice-Captain from 2013 to 2015 before he was elected to succeed Adokiye Ikpoki as the captain from 2015 to 2017.

He was the second man ever to serve on the Port Harcourt committee for two successive terms with his tenure as captain of one of Nigeria’s oldest and most prominent golf clubs, leading to remarkable transformation in the club.

He is a mentor to many and a strong advocate for a structured charity that has continuously supported the Catholic Church faithfully and financially.

