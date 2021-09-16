FCT Urges Mother to Vaccinate Babies against Polio

Olawale Ajimotokan

The FCT Minister of state, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has urged all mothers to come out and vaccinate their babies, in order to eradicate polio from the territory.

She made the appeal at Area 2 Primary Healthcare Centre, Garki Abuja, when she vaccinated two newborn babies as the chief vaccinator during the inauguration of the second round of the response to the Poliovirus outbreak circulating in the territory.

“We urge all mothers to come out and vaccinate their babies because we want polio to be kicked out or eradicated, and we want the status to be maintained.

“I know mothers are the most excited people in the world, especially with a newborn baby. However, follow all the processes as directed by medical personnel,” she said.

The minister assured that FCT would participate in the October National Immunisation Plus Days when under-five children in the FCT and the 36 states of the federation would have another opportunity to be vaccinated with the potent novel oral polio vaccine.

In his remarks, the acting Secretary of FCT Primary Health Care Board, Dr. Iwot Ndaeyo, said the first round was conducted in the five area councils of Abaji, Abuja Municipal, Bwari, Kuje and Kwali in August and all are due for the second round this month.

He also stated that the first-round report showed Abaji, Kwali and Bwari performing well and passing the end process evaluation at the first test, while Abuja Municipal and Kuje area councils had to undertake mop-up exercises to meet the required coverage and eventually passed the end process test.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

