Emirates Launches First Airline Virtual Reality App

Nosa Alekhuogie

Emirates has launched the first airline virtual reality app in Oculus store which allows its customers experience its’ fully-enclosed Game-changer First Class Suites, explore the airline’s signature A380 Onboard Lounge, or check out the cabin around your own seat from the comfort of your home.

The Virtual Reality (VR) app is available on emirates.com to anyone with an internet connection, via the Emirates app, and now on the Oculus Store for Oculus Rift users.

With this latest innovation, the airline has taken the next step in its ambition to reach and engage audiences around the world with cutting-edge VR technology.

Emirates’ Divisional Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications, Marketing and Brand, Boutros Boutros, in a press statement said: “Emirates aims to provide innovative and outstanding customer experiences whether onboard, on the ground, or in the digital space. In 2018, we were the world’s first airline to introduce advanced web VR technology on our digital platforms, offering our customers an immersive opportunity to learn about the fantastic Emirates experience that awaited them before they stepped on board. We’ve continued to invest and develop that experience, and today we are delighted to be the first airline to launch a fully-fledged Oculus VR app.

“This initiative expands our global reach and ability to engage with our audiences across digital platforms. It is also particularly relevant right now, as many people have not travelled for a while due to the pandemic, and are seeking inspiration and researching and rediscovering their flight options.”

The airline further revealed that it was created in partnership with technology company Renacen, and customers can now navigate through Economy, Business and First Class cabins.

“In future developments, Emirates plans to offer customers the ability to explore destinations, select a cabin, book and pay for their Emirates flight from within the Emirates Oculus VR app.

Currently, users can explore the following Emirates’ VR experiences via the Emirates Oculus VR app on the Oculus Store; offering users accurate, life size and interactive cabin interior experiences onboard Emirates’ flagship A380 aircraft and Boeing 777-300ER Game-changer aircraft.

Emirates.com on PCs, mobile devices or the Emirates app for iOS and Android: An immersive 3D, web VR and 360 degree view of Emirates’ Boeing 777 and Airbus A380 aircraft cabin interior. Customers can explore their seats before checking in online with the 3D seat map. The tool allows customers to navigate from one seat to another, and even allows would-be customers to book their preferred seats from within the 3D environment. Users can also enjoy hands-free cabin navigation and seat selection by using any VR headset like Google Cardboard,” they revealed.

