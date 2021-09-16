Delta Community Commends Okowa for Road Project

By Goddy Egene

The people of Ikpide-Irri in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, have expressed satisfaction with the standard of roads constructed in the community and commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for the development of the area.

Speaking to journalists, Chairman, Ikpide-Irri Progressive Union, Mr. Orose Edemo, said the road was 95 per cent completed even as they have been using the road for the past two years without complaints.

“We have no problem with the road under construction and has enjoyed the road for the past two years, the road is motorable, trailers and tankers move on the road without problem, we are satisfied with the standard and Ikpide people supports the road project,

Edemo maintained that the community is small but governor Okowa through his magnanimity, has developed the area with internal roads as encapsulated in the SMART AGENDA of the state government.

He noted that the road is now accessible to people from Port-Harcourt and other cities around the area, noting that the community dissociated itself from cheap blackmail published in the social media and newspapers.

Earlier, members from Ikpide-Irri Progressive Union from Lagos, Ogun, Ikorodu, Warri, Port-Harcourt and other states, stormed the community in solidarity march with placards carrying various inscription as, “ God bless Okowa and God bless High Chief Emmanuel Emoefe”, “For Ikpide road project, we thank U Governor Okowa”, Ikpide Irri Greet U high Chief Emmanuel Emoefe”, and Governor Okowa thank you for Ikpide Irri road project”.

Hon. Ose Humphrey, Councilor Ikpide-Irri community while commending Governor Okowa and the contractor for the road project, condemned the social media blackmail over the road construction, noting that the people should complement Okowa’s good gesture and desist from making unguarded statements.

Others who thanked Governor Okowa for the road project was Chief Sunday Okedi, Chief Pius Utolo, Mr. Afor Ederue, Mrs. Reachel Ebri and Ven. Onowhoremu Itimi.

They commended High Chief Emmanuel Emoefe for the road project and urged the people to appreciate governor Okowa just as they request for more infrastructural development in the community.

While describing the roads constructed as standard, Surveyor Irk Chidendu stated that the specific cubic and re – enforcement prescribed in the recommendation by Delta State government was strictly followed.

He noted that the instructions were followed to achieve the standard of construction, just as officials from Ministry of Works inspected the road project and certified the level of construction as standard.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

