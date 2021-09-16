Aggrieved APC Chieftains Canvass Resolution of Intra-party Crisis in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Aggrieved chairmen of all the 193 wards in the 16 local governments areas of Kwara State have called on the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to intervene in the ongoing intra party crisis in the state so as not to affect the electoral victory of the party in the 2023 polls.

They however accused Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of frustrating efforts to broker peace in the party.

The aggrieved party ward chairmen said this on Thursday at a press conference held in the state factional secretariat of the party located along Flower Garden area, Ilorin.

According to the spokesman of the group loyal to the Information Minister, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, Alhajj Abubakar Kannike, “The intention of our press conference today is to once again bring to the notice of the national leadership issues concerning our party in Kwara State which they are already aware of.

“As wards executive of our party, we serve as the closest link with our teeming party members at the base. In 2018, we were the original structure that worked for the 100% victory of the APC in Kwara State.

“Contrary to the belief of many, this hard earned victory was achieved on the platform of a peaceful and united party made possible under the indefatigable leadership and untiring efforts of our state Chairman, Hon. Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa.

“Unfortunately, rather than consolidate on the victory and the attendant goodwill, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq embarked on politics of segregation and compromised the existing cohesion.

“All efforts by our party leaders to broker peace was frustrated, sabotaged or outright rebuffed by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq in the pursuit of his own selfish agenda.”

The aggrieved ward chairmen added that: “The inconclusive party revalidation and registration exercise in Kwara State was a case in point.

“In addition to the several complaints that have been laid before the national leadership which has not been attended to, we, as grassroots leaders of the party wish to reiterate emphatically that whatever happens to our party in Kwara State, the national leadership should be held responsible as willing and deliberate accomplices of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq who is the main protagonist of the destruction our party in the state.

“The governance style of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq is make believe, full of sound and fury but signifying nothing.

“He operates goverment in the media. As politicians, we believe that our national leaders are well aware of the political implication and consequences of deceitful political governance.

“Having once again drawn your attention to the disorganized situation our party has found itself in the state, our role of making you, the national leadership know the reality on ground is the task left for us.

“We fold our arms to see how you would collaborate with Governor Abdulrahaman to sink or save APC in Kwara. Meanwhile, we call on our leaders and all our members to remain resolute, undaunted and loyal. We believe in the time tested mantra that justice will prevail.”

