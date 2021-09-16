ACCI Move to Strengthen Halal Businesses in Nigeria

The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry ACCI is opening up opportunities in Nigerian market for Halal market activities round the country.

The President, Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry, ACCI Abubakar Al-Mujtaba said it is their hope that efforts being made by ACCI in partnership with Halal activities in Nigeria will translate to economic benefits for participants in Nigeria and beyond.

Al-Mujtaba disclosed this at the Halal Expo 2021 in Abuja stating that the chamber provides for its members through trade facilitation and the 2021 Halal Expo is one of such numerous initiatives by the Chamber.

He said, “Halal businesses covers, Finance, Manufacturing, Hospitality, Fashion and cosmetics, Agriculture business and livestock and others. The Halal Expo Nigeria, 2021 rides on four cardinal pillars, to create awareness about the Halal industry sub-sector in Nigeria.

“To harmonize and galvanize Halal registration and registration process into a one-stop shop for ease of accessibility and availability by business people interested in investing in the Halal – industry, to escalate the investment opportunities inherent in the, Halal industry which investors can optimize and to expand Nigeria’s outlook in the Halal market, globally.”

Speaking, the Director General ACCI, Victoria Akai said the Halal business group will bring unique and significant contribution to business in Nigeria.

