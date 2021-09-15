Ziggy Xolane: Boosting Africa’s Digital Economy Drives My Passion For Philanthropy

If you look at him through the lens of financial worth and business achievement you won’t have to think twice to come to the conclusion that Ziggy Xolane better known as Xolanendhlovu has got the reputation to make the cut for the annual Forbes List of billionaires.

Indeed, Xolanendhlovu who is the chairman of DafriGroup Plc, has earned a deserved accolade by the way he expanded his multinational public company with the addition of DafriBank, a digital-only bank that is first of its kind in Africa. Launched in July 2021 the bank offers digital entrepreneurs the opportunity of border-defying seamless payment across all platforms and across over 180 countries. With the founding of DafriBank, Ziggy Xolane has opened a new path for the continent’s teeming digital entrepreneurs and by extension is boosting Africa’s digital economy.

For someone that started life as a disk jockey, Ziggy Xolane rose to build a multi-national public company based in South Africa but with subsidiaries in Nigeria, Botswana, Comoros Island and the UK. Xolanendhlovu is also revolutionizing the workplace by enshrining equal opportunity for all who want to work for his expanding business empire. He especially roots for gender equality in the workplace. At the University of Hohenheim when he was invited to be part of a panel on research on Perception of Women Entrepreneurship in June 2021, Ziggy Xolane had argued that women are important in organization and equally ambitious as men.

Expanding on the subject matter on his Instagram page, he disclosed, “DafriGroup has made a huge stride to be more inclusive and supportive of women. We promote gender equality and take women’s leadership seriously in an effort to end misogyny and re-write archaic gender roles.”

In the same vein, he is also rewriting the paradigm of corporate social responsibility with his model of corporate and personal philanthropy. From contributing R500,000 to the Covid-19 Solidarity Fund to pledging N100 million for an education initiative for underprivileged kids in Nigeria to personal giveaway to the needy across Africa, Xolanendhlovu is blazing the trail of charity in a way that shows clearly that philanthropy is a call for everybody.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

