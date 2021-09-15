Ugwuanyi Signs Anti-Open Grazing Bill into Law

Gideon Arinze

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has signed the state’s anti-open grazing bill into law. The bill, which was signed into law at the Government House, Enugu yesterday, is intended to prohibit open grazing, regulate cattle ranching, and for connected purposes.

The bill was only recently passed by the Enugu State House of Assembly, where leader of the House, Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, explained that it would be cited as the “Prohibition of Open Grazing and Cattle Ranching Law of Enugu State” after the governor’s assent.

The signing of the bill into law is expected to address cases of conflicts between farmers and herders in the state which has led to the destruction of lives and property.

Ugwuanyi’s assent to this bill is expected to improve security and peace in the state.

However, only seven states in Nigeria namely: Bayelsa, Rivers, Oyo, Ekiti, Abia Ondo, Lagos have complied with the decision to enact the anti-grazing law as directed by the 17 southern states governors at the Asaba Declaration in May this year.

In Osun, Ogun and few other states respectively, the Houses of Assembly have passed relevant laws awaiting governors’ assent, while in Imo, Akwa Ibom and Delta States, the law is still in the works in their various legislative houses.

But there is no indication that anti-open grazing law is underway in Cross River, Ebonyi and Anambra States.

The 17 governors of the southern states also in a meeting held in Lagos on July 5, 2021, urged all the states in the region to ensure that the legislation against open grazing of cows is put in place on or before September 1, 2021.

Meanwhile, a group, New Nigerian Initiative (NNI), yesterday called on the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, and the state House of Assembly to quickly enact the anti-grazing law.

Edo State and few other states like Imo and Ebonyi are yet to do so like other states.

While speaking at a protest at the premises of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State Council, the Chairman of the group, Uwadiae Odigie, said the unspeakable horror being perpetuated by Fulani herdsmen on the peaceful and law-abiding people of the state is no longer acceptable.

He, therefore, urged the state governor and the state House of Assembly to promptly pass the bill to ban open grazing in the state.

