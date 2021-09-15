Secure Our Borders, Continue Passport Reform, Aregbesola Charges Immigration

Michael Olugbode

The Minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, has charged the Acting Comptroller General (CG) of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mr. Idris Jere, to effectively secure the Nigerian borders and ensure that no person could slip in to harm Nigeria in any way.

Aregbesola gave the charge when Federal Commissioners and Board Secretary of the Civil Defence, Corrections, Fire, Immigration Service Board (CDCFIB), visited his office yesterday to present the acting CG to him.

He noted in his speech titled, “Power is Responsibility,” that the primary responsibility of the CG is to “lead the NIS to provide security at the Nigerian borders.”

He then enjoined the CG that under his superintendence “no person should come in from outside with the intention to harm our country in any way.

Aregbesola said: “It is important also that you ease the passage of persons that will add value to our country. You will maintain the delicate balance of stopping the bad guys and attracting the good guys.”

On passport issuance administration, the minister noted that Nigerians who are desirous of getting Nigeria’s passport must get it expeditiously and without losing their dignity in the process of doing so.

He said: “You are pretty much aware of the reforms being carried out, foremost of which is in passport administration. Being a passport officer, you will appreciate this challenge more than most. I have no doubt that you will be able to drive this reform and accelerate its success.

“The passport is the highest affirmation of Nigerian citizenship. The extent to which we succeed in putting it in the hands of any Nigerian desirous of it expeditiously and without losing their dignity is the extent to which we succeed as an agency of government. There must be zero tolerance of touting and any form of corruption.”

He further stated that the acting CG must build on the achievements of his predecessor in office, noting that his appointment is natural and easy, being the most senior officer on the roll.

“He has put in 34 years of service and has been at the NIS all his working life. He is therefore an embodiment of the institution.

“It is important therefore that you prepare your mind for service. Your predecessor made his mark and left giant footprints. You will be assessed against this,” the minister noted.

He also rallied the NIS to support the acting CG and assured him of the cooperation and assistance of the ministry and the federal government. “I enjoin the officers and men of the NIS to cooperate with and assist you in all ramifications and I can assure you of the unalloyed support of the ministry and government on your assignment,” the minister stated.

In his response, the acting CG affirmed his commitment, with the collaboration of officers and men of the NIS to delivering on the mandate handed to him.

Jere said: “Sir, the service is committed to our primary mandate, which is securing the Nigeria’s border and also concluding on the passport reforms initiated by my predecessor in office. I will also ensure staff welfare is well taken care of as no reform can be successful outside a well dedicated and motivate workforce.”

He joined the service in 1987 and rose through the ranks to be appointed Deputy Controller General in 2018. In between, he has held positions as passport control officer and deputy comptroller general in charge of finance and accounts.

