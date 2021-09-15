LSUBEB Partners Task Force for Schools’ Safety

Funmi Ogundare

The Chairman of Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LSUBEB), Wahab Alawiye-King, and other board members have sought the collaboration of the Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Task Force) to secure schools.

During the inter-agency visit, Alawiye-King called for the support of the unit in eradicating vandalisation of school facilities, removal of shanties and dislodging hoodlums around school territories, and assistance in curtailing encroachment on lands by residents.

He noted that hoodlums’ presence around schools was a threat to students and teachers and a red flag in society.

Shola Jejeloye, Chairman of the task force, promised to provide adequate support for the schools.

“Exposure of pupils to criminal activities can cause mental imbalance for our children, which is why we have made our decision irreversible in ensuring that anytime the board call on us, we will answer,” he said.

