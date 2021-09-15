Katsina Pays N4bn Fees for 410,253 SSCE Candidates in Six Years

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government has expended the sum of N4 billion for the payment of Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) fees for 410,253 candidates between 2015 and 2020.

The state Commission for Education, Dr. Badamasi Lawal Charanchi, disclosed this Tuesday at the maiden press conference organised by the state Ministry of Information, Culture and Home Affairs.

He explained that out of the 410,253 candidates that sat for the examinations, 299,218 candidates scored five credits and above, which he said, represents 73 per cent.

He said: “Under the present administration of Governor Aminu Bello Masari, 410,253 candidates sat for Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) between 2015 to 2020.

“The administration paid for all these students and the amount paid is about N4 billion. Out of this figure, 299,218 candidates scored five credits and above which represents 73 per cent.”

He, therefore, called on the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) and other relevant stakeholders to support the state government in its quest to revitalize the education sector.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Home Affairs, Abdulkarim Sirika, urged journalists in the state to imbibe the culture of balance and objective reportage.

