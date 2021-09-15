Kano Assembly Gives Ganduje 48hrs to Remove Revenue Board Chairman

Ibrahim Shuaibu

The Kano State House of Assembly yesterday gave Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, 48 hours to sack the Chairman of the State Revenue Board, AbduRazak Salihi, for violating the constitutional provision of the nation and disrespect to the legislative chambers.

The state board of internal revenue chairman was said to have refused to disclose to the House position of the state revenue collection despite a series of requests by the legislature.

The Speaker, Hamisu Ibrahim Chidari, decried the nonchalant attitude of the chairman who was summoned but lied to the House.

The embattled revenue chairman was also said to have connived with the state government without the notice of the House to unilaterally reduce ground tenement rates of the Independent Petroleum Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) from N250 to N100, which the House described as a total violation of the nation’s constitution.

In their separate remarks on the floor of the House, the legislative members were furious with what they described as the non-performance of the chairman in revenue collection as well as lack of knowledge of what revenue is.

Chidari said the House had agreed to set up an eight-man committee to investigate why Kano fell from second position in revenue collections after Lagos to10th position.

The chairman, who was visibly disturbed before the House, failed to provide enough reasons why he chose to bypass the House on issues of revenue collection in the state and his unilateral reduction of ground tenement rates.

The eight-man committee to investigate the falling revenue collection in the state and illegal actions of the chairman would be headed by the House Finance Chairman, Magaji Dahiru Zarewa.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

