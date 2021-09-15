International Literacy Day: Lions Club Donates to School

Mary Nnah

As Nigerians joined the rest of the world to celebrate the International Literacy Day (ILD) 2021 on September 8, the Lagos Ikoyi Lions Club Zone 1A commemorated the day with a visit to the Motherless Babies Home Lekki, to donate materials to the children.

The President of the club, Lion Abdulkarim Yusuf alongside other presidents in Zone 1A presented 400 customised Lions Clubs Big Notes, textbooks, story books, novels and other writing materials to the home.

September 8 was proclaimed International Literacy Day by UNESCO in 1966 to remind the international community of the importance of literacy for individuals, communities and societies, and the need for intensified efforts towards more literate societies.

The ILD 2021 explored how literacy can contribute to building a solid foundation for a human-centred recovery, with a special focus on the interplay of literacy and digital skills required by non-literate youth and adults.

It also explored what makes technology-enabled literacy learning inclusive and meaningful to leave no one behind.

Chairperson Zone IA, Lions District 404A1, Lion TPL Soledotun Abdulkarim-Yusuf who is also the Chairperson, Marketing and Communication of Lagos Ikoyi Lions Club, emphasised the importance of International Literacy Day and the need for the home to have a library.

Lion Dame Rebecca Aikhomu, a board director of the home along with Dr. Lion Ngozi Nwosu thanked the zone chairperson, the club presidents and members of the four member clubs under Zone 1A for their commitment and support for Lion course.

Motherless Babies Home Lekki was created to provide care and protection for abandoned, abused, orphaned and homeless children recovered around Lagos.

