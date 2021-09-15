Injury Knocks out Ibrahimovic from Liverpool, Milan Clash

AC Milan will once again be without striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic tonight when his side take on Liverpool as the Swede is struggling with an Achilles injury.

Ibrahimovic had only just returned from a knee injury which kept him on the sidelines for four months, coming off the bench to score in a 30-minute cameo in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Lazio.

Well, unfortunately, he’s back on the sidelines again. Antonio Vitiello was the first to reveal that Ibrahimovic has a problem with his Achilles tendon and he will play no part in the Liverpool game as a result.

The 39-year-old’s injury is not thought to be too serious and his absence is more of a precaution, with Milan reluctant to risk him after such a lengthy lay-off with his knee injury.

Instead, he will remain at home while Milan take on Liverpool, meaning manager Stefano Pioli now has a decision to make over which striker to turn to in Ibrahimovic’s absence.

