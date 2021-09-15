Ethnic Youth Leaders Allege Plot to Discredit Buhari’s Economic Recovery Plans

By Udora Orizu

Council of Ethnic Youth Leaders of Nigeria have alleged that there is a plot by some individuals to undermine the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, and President Muhammadu Buhari’s economic recovery plans.

The Council at a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, also alleged that these individuals wanted to use misinformation and fabricated stories to pressure the President to remove the CBN governor.

Speaking on behalf of the Council, the President of Middle Belt Youth Council, Meliga Godwin, claimed that the ultimate plot would be a massive rally at the CBN Headquarters on September 29, aimed at disrupting all activities of the bank for that day and the following day leading up to the public holidays to mark the Independence anniversary.

The group therefore called on all the security agencies to immediately investigate these acts of economic sabotage with a view to nipping it in the bud.

The group said, “They sought our support, cooperation and collaboration particularly in the areas of the press conferences and mobilization for the rally. They pledged to pick the bills for the project and asked that a comprehensive bill be submitted to them within 48 hours for their considerations with their masters. For the audience granted them, they immediately made available the sum of N2, 000, 000 :00 (Two Million Naira) only, which they said was for kola and for transport for members to coordinate our meetings to agree on the bill to be presented to them.

“However, upon the meeting of the entire leadership of the Council, we unanimously agreed not to accept their proposal and not to align with them on the basis that the economic policies of this administration was beginning to take shape and the figures for the growth of the GDP were looking positive. We also agreed that the policies of the Central Bank including the stopping of sales of Forex to BDC’s just announced by the CBN should be given reasonable time to kick in without disruption.”

