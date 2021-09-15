CHAMPIONS LEAGUE Dramatic Last-gasp Young Boys’ Goal ‘Kills’ Ronaldo’s Joy

Manchester United conceded a dramatic stoppage-time goal as they lost to Switzerland’s Young Boys despite Cristiano Ronaldo scoring on his Champions League return for the Red Devils.

Ronaldo, who became the joint all-time Champions League appearance holder on his 177th outing in the competition, fired United ahead after an exquisite pass from fellow Portuguese Bruno Fernandes.

United played for almost an hour with 10 men after Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s dangerous challenge on Christopher Martins earned the defender a straight red card.

They looked set to hang on for a point in an entertaining match after Cameroon winger Moumi Ngamaleu’s equaliser.

But a 95th-minute mistake by substitute Jesse Lingard – who had replaced Ronaldo with 18 minutes left – allowed Jordan Siebatcheu to score the winner.

The home fans celebrated wildly while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was left to reflect on a performance which saw United muster just two shots, the fewest Opta have on record in any of their 138 Champions League matches since 2003-04.

Having missed out on qualifying for the knockout stages of the competition last season, United now host Villarreal in their next Group F game on 29 September in a repeat of last season’s Europa League final.

Elsewhere, goals from Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski settled a battle of the big two in Champions League Group E as Bayern Munich claimed a dominant 3-0 opening-game victory at Barcelona.

The German champions controlled the game, with Muller scoring his seventh career goal against Barca courtesy of a first-half effort that found the net off Eric Garcia’s back.

Lewandowski made sure of the win with a typical predatory finish, poking his 74th Champions League goal into an empty net after Jamal Musiala’s drive had cannoned back off the post.

Chelsea returnee, Romelu Lukaku was on target again as the Blues defeated Zenit St Petersburg 1-0 at the Stanford Bridge.

The story was the same as former Chelsea forward, Alvaro Morata, scored one goal and earned a penalty as Juventus launched their Champions League campaign by beating Malmo 3-0 away.

Juve were under pressure early on in Sweden before Alex Sandro’s low header gave the Italians the lead.

Two goals in the space of 86 seconds at the end of the first half then took the game away from Malmo.

RESULTS

Barcelona 0-3 B’Munich

Dynamo Kyiv 0-0 Benfica

Young Boys 2-1 Man Utd

Villarreal 2-2 Atalanta

Sevilla 1-1 Salzburg

Lille 0-0 Wolfsburg

Chelsea 1-0 Zenit

Malmoe 0-3 Juventus

TODAY

Club Brugge v PSG

Man City v RB Leipzig

Atletico v Porto

Liverpool v AC Milan

Besiktas v Dortmund

Sporting CP v Ajax

FC Sherrif v Shakhtar

Inter v Real Madrid

EUROPA

Spartak M v L’ Warszawa

