Bauchi Gov Suspends Muslim Pilgrims Board Executive Secretary

By Segun Babatunde

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has approved the suspension of the Executive Secretary of the Bauchi State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Abubakar Babangida Tafida.

The suspension which was communicated to the Executive Secretary in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government dated September 14, said the suspension was effective immediate.

According to a Press Statement by Special Adviser on Media to the governor, Mukhtar Gidado, Tuesday night, the suspended Executive Secretary was directed to hand over the affairs of the board to the most senior officer pending the outcome of an investigation instituted by government into the affairs of the board.

