PROPAK Creates Platform For Manufacturers, Investors to Network

Mary Nnah

The packaging, food processing, plastics, labelling and print exhibition West Africa otherwise known as PROPAK West Africa, has been described as the largest meeting point for manufacturers, suppliers, investors and government officials to network for business.

Speaking at the day 2 of the exhibition in Lagos, the Regional Director-West Africa, Afrocet Montgomery Group Mr. George Pearson said, “Over the last 8 years, PROPAK West Africa has grown into the largest exhibition in West Africa. It has attracted the largest numbers of exhibitors, largest space in terms of exhibition space and the largest number of visitors that come to an exhibition in West Africa.”

The eighth edition of PROPAK West Africa started on September 14th and closed on September 16th with a strong focus on providing valuable insights as well showcasing latest technology and knowledge in the packaging, print and processing industry in a post Covid-era.

The 2021 event has brought together top minds in facility management, operations, plastics engineering, and design, research, recycling and sustainability, business development, and executive leadership to transform and advance product innovation.

Pearson stated that PROPAK West Africa provides a unique platform for showcasing Nigeria’s credentials as a leading manufacturing jurisdiction in Africa.

“We especially aim to leverage this edition to present our scorecard in reaffirming the huge and real potential the manufacturing industry has in supporting Nigeria’s much needed growth from non-fossil fuel sectors.”

Speaking on the impact of pandemic on the 2021 edition, the regional director- West Africa of Afrocet Montgomery said that COVID-19 has impacted negatively on the turnout of visitors as well as oversea participants.

“Obviously, the pandemic has had a big impact on our business. We rely on big delegations coming from other countries such as India and China, which we have not gotten this year” adding that “one thing that is pertinent is that we are able to run the show. It shows that we have got a lot of local support. It is a testament that PROPAK appeals to both the local economy and international market.”

According to him, the show has continued to grow and attract the region’s leading organisations from across the manufacturing sphere. New and longstanding endorsers include Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN), The Bank of Industry (BOI), Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC), and National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

