Obiano Opposes Sit-at-home Order, Visits Market, Banks

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Anambra State governor, Mr. Willie Obiano, yesterday led the enforcement of return to full business and other economic activities in the state.

The state had in last five weeks witnessed a shutdown on Mondays, leading to a directive by Obiano to business owners, banks and market leaders to resume duties or risk sanction.

Obiano in a meeting with bank managers last weekend had warned banks in the state to resume operation every weekday, saying any bank that defaulted would be sealed.

The governor who led members of his executive council on round the state capital visited banks and markets in the state capital.

At Eke Awka market, the governor thanked traders who braved it to come to the market, saying that the state must avoid giving urchins chance to take over the state.

THISDAY observed that there was partial compliance to the governor’s order for businesses to open, as markets and some banks along Ukwu Orji Road in Abba opened.

There were, however, only few vehicles on the road, just as most businesses including motor parks, banks and markets were closed.

