Lagos Sports Commission Summer Camp Designed to Groom Kids, Says Aiyepeku

The Executive Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission, Sola Aiyepeku, has said that Lagos Sports Summer Camp is a programme deliberately designed by the Lagos State Government for grooming of Lagos Children during the long holiday.

According to Aiyepeku, summer camp is one of the platform created by the Lagos State Sports Commission to ensure that children in Lagos State get the right foundation they deserved.

” Children have creative and imaginative idea and we need to set and put the picture in their mind to know what they can achieve and from there their mind would expand and when their mind expand that they can absolve a lot of positive things.

” We need to create a future even we adult can’t see now for this children because the future we are trying to creat is only theirs.

He went further that the idea of putting the children in camp is to teach them basic talents.

” The more we make camp conducive for them, the more they are able to learn more of new things,” he concluded.

The Season Two of the Lagos Sports Summer Camp designed for children of Lagos aged nine to 14 started with Phase 1 for Lagos West Senatorial District held at Badagry Grammar School from 15th to 21st August, Phase 2 for Lagos East Senatorial District held at the Oriwu Model College, Ikorodu from 22nd to 28th August. While the Phase 3 for Lagos Central Senatorial District ended at the Teslim Balogun Stadium Surulere.

The Campers were exposed to 60 per rcent of sports which includes; Athletics, Basketball, Table Tennis, Volleyball, Judo, Swimming, Teakwondo, Chees, Scrabble, Monopoly and Ayo.

