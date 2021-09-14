Gunmen Kill 11 Persons in Kaduna

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Eleven people have been killed following an attack by suspected fulani herdsmen on Apiyejim- Kibori community, Atyap Chiefdom, Zango-Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The attack came less than 24 hours after the murder of Rev. Silas Yakubu Ali, a pastor of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) in the same community.

Ali was said to have been ambushed on Saturday by yet to be identified assailants while returning home from Kafanchan. The attackers were said to have invaded the community at about 5:30pm on Sunday when it was raining.

A resident of the community who pleaded anonymity, said the gunmen were many, adding that they started shooting sporadically after laying siege on the village.

“They came at 5:30 pm on Sunday when it was raining. Suddenly we heard gunshots and everybody started running.

“As we were running, they were pursuing us and firing at us.

“One was speaking to others in Fulani language. The attack lasted for about 10 minutes and they killed 11 people on the spot. Some people are still missing,” the source said in a telephone chat on Monday.

According to him, by the time security personnel arrived the village, the criminals had left.

Spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Mr. Mohammad Jalige, did not respond to telephone calls and a text message sent to his mobile phone when contacted.

Zangon Kataf LGA is one of the areas facing serious security challenges in Kaduna state.

The recently concluded council polls in the state was suspended in the area and rescheduled for September 25.

