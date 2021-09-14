GUMI: WHEN SILENCE IS GOLDEN

The revered Islamic scholar, Sheik Ahmed Gumi, has continued to stir the hornet nest with his controversial statements on amnesty for bandits. Gumi who times without number proved to be sympathetic to bandits and championing amnesty for them, has kicked against the current military aerial bombardments aimed at bringing to an end their nefarious activities. Gumi called on government to negotiate with or grant amnesty to them, yet they have failed to lay down their arms despite repeatedly appeals. In Katsina and Zamfara States, the governors had extended an olive branch to any bandit who agreed to repent and return to normal life. Sadly, the amnesty Gumi advocates has failed to yield the desired results. The activities of these bandits have continued unabated with many poor farming communities abandoning their hamlets and farms in total fear. Did Gumi caution these bandits to stop attacking these helpless communities? In my article entitled “GUMI AND AMNESTY FOR BANDITS” published by many national dailies, i debunked an erroneous attempt by Gumi and his co-travellers to compare the violent activities of bandits to other elements of insecurity in the country such as Biafran agitators and Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta (MEND). I further clarified that Biafran agitators want secession and government is fully aware of it. The same with Niger Delta militants who have been advocating for resources control, in view of what they perceived as negligence of their communities by government and oil companies. What are the grievances of the blood thirsty northern bandits? Why do they kill and kidnap poor farmers, forcefully enter schools and abduct harmless children? If there existed any grievances or injustice against them, one would have loved the bandits forwarding them to government instead of violence. Is Gumi aware that since the banditry began in Zamfara State in 2011, over 12,000 people had been killed and 250,000 cattle rustled? Since the time he initiated his peace mission, how many bandits have so far surrendered and repented?

While nobody can deny the facts, Fulani herdsmen are victims of cattle rustling and other government corrupt officials, it should not be a licence for them to engage in kidnapping and banditry. That is why government cannot continue to fold its arm while bandits are holding some part of the country to ransom, destroying education and means of livelihood to millions of people. Sheik Ahmed Gumi, a retired military officer must have known, if mediation fails to provide a lasting solution, the only option left for any government is to use brutal force to crush those who took arm against it and its people. For Gumi to insist on amnesty for bandits who killed thousands of helpless people while all efforts to make them repent has failed is like endorsing their murderous actions.

Ibrahim Mustapha, Pambegua, Kaduna State

