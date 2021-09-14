Gombe Utd’s Return to NPFL Excites Gov Inuwa

Segun Awofadejiin Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya is highly excited over the promotion of Gombe United back to the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) three seasons after they were relegated to the second tier league.

Governor Inuwa while reacting to the victory of the Savannah Scorpions in the NNL Super 8 play-off concluded at the weekend in Enugu, hailed the team’s management led by its Chairman, Dr. Lanre Daniel and the players for putting up superlative performance at the mini tournament.

According to him, ” We are proud of the boys and their management team for making us proud and giving the entire sports loving people of Gombe State something to cheer and cherish”.

He noted that the players had demonstrated resilience, capability,

discipline and tactical know-how during their matches and urged them to maintain the same spirit in the NPFL when the new season kicks off.

The Governor then assured the players and the management that his administration will continue to invest in sports development in the state.

