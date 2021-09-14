FG, Ogun to Commence Rehabilitation of Sango-Ota-Idiroko, Lagos-Abeokuta Roads

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing and the Ogun State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure will soon embark on palliative work on critical sections of the Sango-Ota-Idiroko Road, starting from Sango under bridge to Oju Ore.

The Federal Controller of Works, Ogun State, Mr Umar Bakare, stated this during an interaction with journalists shortly after inspection of critical sections of the Sango-Ota-Idiroko road and Lagos-Abeokuta road.

Bakare said that the 64-kilometre Sango-Ota-Idiroko road has been put under consideration for reconstruction by the federal government under the FG’s Credit Scheme similar to the just awarded Sagamu-Papalanto-Obele road.

He said that there is a synergy between the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing and the Ogun State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to carry out the palliative work on the identified bad portions of the two important roads.

The controller said priority would be given to the failed portion between Sango and Iyana Ota, amounting to 1.2km, while the second phase would be the expanse of 4.7km road between Iyana Ota and Iganmode Grammar School.

Bakare said the palliative work would be going on simultaneously with the efforts of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), as the agency has also been mobilised to work on other parts of the long stretch.

Also, the engineers assured residents that drainages would form an integral part of the reconstruction work to ensure that flood water does not destroy the road again.

While acknowledging the plight of commuters on the roads, the Federal Controler of Works noted that the federal government was aware of the unpalatable situation and the government is working assiduously to ensure that the roads are fixed.

While pleading for the understanding of residents of Sango-Ota and its environs, he disclosed that Julius Berger, the contractor handling thebLagos-Abeokuta Expressway, was currently working on the Toll Gate Sango Bridge axis and the Tipper Garage section, adding that the contractor would soon move to Itori/Lafarge/Papalanto section of the

Lagos-Abeokuta road.

Bakare further disclosed that the pavements of the critical sections under the Sango flyover and Itori/Lafarge/Papalanto will be reconstructed as rigid pavement and would be put in place due to the peculiarity of the two sections of the road.

He appealed to the Ogun State Government to regulate the activities of traders along the road as they contribute to the traffic situation of the area.

The Federal Controler of Works also requested that articulated vehicles be allowed to go on the Sango flyover to further decongest the road, declaring that the flyover has the ability to withstand the weight of large trucks and trailers.

Also speaking, the Ogun State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ade Akinsanya, assured residents that palliative works would commence soonest along Sango-Idiroko Road, particularly from Sango under bridge to Iyana Ota and Oju Ore.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr. Lateef Yussuf, Akinsanya said that the state government has not folded its arms on the matter, adding that efforts have been made to collaborate with the federal government with the view of finding lasting solution to the roads.

While reiterating the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led government’s commitment to make life more comfortable for the people and residents in the state, he assured them that ministries and agencies responsible for traffic control and control of traders selling along the Lagos-Abeokuta road would be informed to do the needful.

