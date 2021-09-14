Crisis in Edo PDP as Deputy Governor Plans to Quit Party

Segun James

Crisis is rocking the Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democracy Party (PDP) as the Deputy Governor, Mr. Philip Shaibu, is set quit the party.

Although it is not known, which party he is heading to, some observers have been reacting to the lingering speculation that he might be headed back to the All Progressives Congress (APC), THISDAY checks have revealed.

According to the Publisher of World Top News Ng Mr. Jumu’ah Abiodun, who is a close political ally of the deputy governor, a meeting held during Shaibu’s long vacation abroad exposed the move.

Abiodun said: “Philip Shaibu is one man I admire as a political tactician and Maradona in the Edo political space. Quitting PDP may frustrate the developmental plans of the Obaseki’s administration due to his nuts and bolts experience as a voracious student of politics, as well as his sterling track record and pedigree as a fearless and charismatic lawmaker.”

“This rumour, however, did not come as a huge surprise to many, because the deputy governor was once quoted to have said he merely escorted Governor Godwin Obaseki to PDP.”

Another source said: “The governor’s rigid position on some critical decisions that are now causing considerable disaffection between the Deputy Governor and some of his most loyal and committed supporters, who stood firmly by him, contributed morally and with resources and even risked their lives to deliver the Obaseki/Shaibu ticket and ensure that the Deputy Governor was not disgraced and embarrassed politically in his constituency, which he shares with Comrade Oshiomhole may have also Justify his reason for defection.”

Efforts to reach the Senior Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media, Mr. Benjamin Atu, to clarify the rumour and the exact day of defection proved abortive, as he neither picked his calls nor responded to several messages sent to his known telephone number.

