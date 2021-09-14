Buhari Seeks N’Assembly’s Passage of Two Bills for Control of Small Arms, Light Weapons, Explosives

Deji Elumoye and Juliet Ekoje in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent two bills for the Control of Small Arms, Light Weapons and Explosives in the country to the National Assembly for necessary consideration and passage.

The two bills sent via covering letters dated August 26 and 27, 2021 respectively by the president were read Tuesday by President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, upon the resumption of Senate plenary after a two-month annual vacation.

In one of the covering letters addressed to the Senate President dated August 26 entitled: “TRANSMISSION OF THE CONTROL OF SMALL ARMS AND LIGHT WEAPONS BILL 2021 TO THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY FOR CONSIDERATION”, the president said he was forwarding the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons Bill 2021 for the kind consideration of the Senate in line with Section 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

According to President Buhari: “The Control of Small Arms arid Light Weapons 2021 seeks to transform the Presidential Committee on Small Arms and Light Weapons into a National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons under the Office of the National Security Adviser.

“National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons, when fully operationalized, would go a long way at expressing Nigeria’s optimism and practical commitment to the global fight against the proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons, including the mopping up of existing Small Arms and Light Weapons which have become a significant driver of insecurity across the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“While hoping that this submission will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the Senate, please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

In the second covering letter dated August 27 also addressed to the Senate President and entitled “TRANSMISSION OF THE EXPLOSIVES BILL 2021 TO THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY FOR CONSIDERATION”, the president said:

“Pursuant to section 56(2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as emended), I forward herewith the Explosives Bill 2021 for the kind consideration by the Senate.

“The Explosives Bill 2021 seeks to repeal the Explosives Act 1964 and enact the Explosives Act, to regulate the manufacture, storage, possession, use, distribution, purchase, sale, transportation, importation, and exportation of explosives and for related matters.”

“While hoping that this submission will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the Senate, Please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the ansurances of my highest consideration.”

