Afriland’s Oshogwe Wins Leading Woman in Real Estate Award

The MD/CEO of real-estate firm, Afriland Properties Plc., Uzo Oshogwe has been presented with the “Leading Woman in African Real Estate” award at the 5th edition of the African Property and Investment (API) awards ceremony.

The ceremony saw the property guru win in a keenly contested category fielding top women in real-estate across Africa. She was selected by a Jury consisting of notable Real Estate captains which included Malcolm Horne, (Group CEO, Broll Property Group), Tayo Odunsi, (CEO, Northcourt), Ilaria Bennucci, Head of Construction and Real Estate, CDC Group, U.K. among others.

In her message to the organisers, Uzo expressed her appreciation for the award stating that it would spur her to strive harder towards the continuous growth of the Real Estate Sector across Africa. She also dedicated the award to her team at Afriland Properties Plc, stating that it was an accolade received because of the collective contributions of the team.

Under the stewardship of Mrs Oshogwe, Afriland Properties Plc has achieved growth from a balance sheet size of N4.24billon when it started in 2013 to N27.1billion currently and has made significant progress since inception. Presiding over a period where the world is being ravaged by the COVID -19 Pandemic, she has demonstrated her qualities as an administrator of note to drive the company forward.

Bringing to the fore a perfect blend of creativity, resilience, enterprise and innate knowledge of the real-estate business, Uzo has masterfully led Afriland Properties Plc to achieve profit in its operations, further establishing its reputation as one of the most reputable real-estate companies in Africa.

She is a strong advocate of gender inclusion in the workplace and under her stewardship, Afriland Properties Plc was declared one of the best places to work in Nigeria.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

