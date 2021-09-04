PDP Lawmakers: We Didn’t Pass Vote of Confidence on Lalong

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in Plateau State House of Assembly has distanced itself from the claim that the state House of Assembly passed a vote of confidence on Governor Simon Lalong, adding that it was unaware of any meeting where the vote of confidence was passed.

Addressing journalists in Jos, the nine PDP lawmakers in the House warned that there were Legislative Procedures for passing a vote of confidence, and such was not followed by the House.

The nine PDP lawmakers are: Peter Gyendeng, Sohchang Zingtim, Musa Avia, Esther Dusu, Gwottson Fom, Timothy Dantong, Bala Fwangje, Pirfa Tyem, and Daniel Listick.

The lawmakers said they were saddened with the present insecurity that had bedeviled Plateau, and wish to continue to proffer lasting solutions through quality representation, law making and oversight.

“Silence by the PDP Caucus of the state House of Assembly over the publication that Plateau State House of Assembly (PLHA) passed a vote of confidence on Governor Simon Bako Lalong would be misunderstood by the public that gave us their mandate to represent them hence the need to set the record straight.

“The general public should be informed that PLHA is made up of elected Honourable Members from twenty-four state constituencies and technocrats saddled with the responsibilities to carry out legislative business for the development of Plateau State and Nigeria at large.

These elected Members are under different political platforms. Honourable Members elected under the platform of PDP in PLHA were not part of the APC Stakeholders meeting that passed a vote of confidence on the governor.

“For emphasis, the general public need to also know that the meeting that led to the pronouncement of vote of confidence on Governor Lalong was All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders’ meeting that was held on Tuesday 31st August, 2021 at the Victoria Gowon Multi-Purpose Hall, at Government House, Little Rayfield, Jos. The meeting was not in Plateau State House of Assembly hallowed chambers as insinuated.”

The lawmakers added that their colleagues in the APC have the right to freedom of speech during association meetings just like the one held at Victoria Gowon Multipurpose Hall. But that the public needed to be guided that all the statements made at the meeting didn’t have any effect on the PDP caucus of PLHA. “The vote of confidence meeting was done by APC stakeholders not Plateau State House of Assembly.”

They emphasised that, “There are Legislative Procedures for passing a vote of confidence and the same procedure was followed to pass a vote of confidence on Rt. Hon. Abok Nuhu Ayuba on 24th December, 2019 and recently in July, 2021.”

It however acknowledged the effort of the governor at implementing some of the resolutions reached by the House by identifying with the people of Yelwa Zangam that were recently attacked, and a similar condolence visit to the Brra Ngew Irigwe, Reverend Ronku Aka at Miango as part of PLHA resolution.

“We still call on the governor to also pay medical bills of Plateau citizens that were/are victims of these terror attacks, pay compensation to families that are directly affected in this year’s attack and intensify strategy towards lasting peace in Plateau State. We wish to call on the peace, loving and amiable citizens of Plateau State to be law abiding, watchful, vigilant and report any suspicious attempt to security agencies”, the Lawmakers added.

Meanwhile, Gamai All Progressives Congress (APC) Elder and Stakeholders Forum has applauded Governor Lalong “for his unparalleled peace initiatives which have enabled over a six year regime of peace in the state, thereby placing it on a higher pedestal within the period.”

The stakeholders also commended the governor for his focus, humility and calmness in the midst of the storm and his proactive and prompt responses to security issues.

The Chairman, Kevin Kwaplong who spoke on behalf of the forum, commiserated with the families of those who suffered various losses in the recent unprovoked attacks in Riyom, Bassa, Jos North, Jos South and Mangu local government areas (LGAs), adding that “these gory incidents which have obviously shaken the foundations of peace, cohesion, stability and unity of Plateau people are worrisome.”

The forum called on all the people of the state to set aside political, religious, and ethnic differences, especially in times like this to restore peace and also urged the government to decisively invoke its powers as it continues to work in synergy with security agencies in protecting the lives and properties of the citizens.

