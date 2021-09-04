Osbalt: African Films, Photography Taking Over the World

One of the pioneers in the Nigerian creative space, Oluwatobi ‘Osbalt’ Abobade, also known as Osbalt has continued to show others the path to toe with his expertise in photography, film and design.

Always donning his trademark T-shirts and shorts, it might be hard for those who don’t know him to reconcile his presence online with who he is in real life.

For him, there is no idle time in his hands as there is always something new to talk about. He is always pursuing a project aimed at personal development or the development of the creative industry in Africa.

Osbalt says he did not go to school to learn the bulk of things he knows, but has received many awards for his designs and films. He has also worked on major video projects ranging from ads to indie films.

He believes that the world is becoming smaller and African films or photography are now mainstream. He recalls submitting some of his work to magazines and getting rejected. “Now, these magazines reach out to publish my work,” he says with a look of nostalgia on his face.

