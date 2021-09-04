Onga Crowns Nigeria’s Next Top Chef

By Omolabake Fasogbon

Leading culinary brand in Nigeria, Onga Seasoning has crowned Bibian Ugwumba as the winner of its 2021 ONGAlicious Next Top Chef Cooking Competition.

In May, the ONGAlicious Next Top Chef competition kicked off to identify the most promising chefs across higher institutions in Nigeria with the aim to support the future generation of ‘foodpreneurs’ by lending them a helping hand in achieving their dreams.

The final cooking competition which held on Sunday, 22nd of August 2021 at Red Dish Chronicles Culinary school in Lagos saw the emergence of Bibian as overall winner of a N500,000 grand prize; Joan Azonobor came second place and Rita Okon at third place winning N300,000 and N200,000 respectively. Drawn from ten finalists, the winners were judged based on their creativity, speed, hygiene, taste, and overall outlook of their meals.

The ten finalists who were selected from a first round of cooking competitions held in their respective schools, and were empowered with a week-long fully sponsored course on food entrepreneurship at Red Dish Chronicles, the foremost culinary school in Nigeria.

The other finalists include: Diana Joseph, Federal University Kashere, Gombe State; Farida Salma Abubakar, Kaduna Polytechnic, Kaduna State; Bamgboye Mayowa, Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State; Olakanola Damilola Adenike, Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State; Lawal Abiola, Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu, Lagos State; Aisha Hassan Bello, Bayero University, Kano, Kano State; and Oni Blessing, Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo State. For years, Onga has consistently thrilled Nigeria’s culinary space with various cooking competitions and consumer engagement activities such as the ONGAcious TV Show, ONGA Foodies Hangout, ONGA Jollof Cooking competition, Onga Food4Bae Challenge, and the ONGAlicious Next Top Chef competition.

To learn more about Onga and stay up to date on activities, you can follow Onga on social media: @Onga_Nigeria on Instagram and @OngaNigeria on Facebook.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

