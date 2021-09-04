Obiano Receives Anambra Indigenes Evacuated from Jos

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano has received the third batch of Anambra indigenes evacuated from Jos, Plateau State, following recent killings and destruction of property in some parts of the state.

Obiano through an agreement brokered with transport giant, GUO, had first instructed that all students of University of Jos who hail from Anambra should be evacuated home. He later extended the gesture to all Anambra indigenes in Plateau State.

The evacuated indigenes of the state were brought to GUO bus terminal, at the UNIZIK junction, Awka.

Obiano while receiving them said his government had always factored in the welfare of Anambra indigenes in the diaspora, and would continue to ensure better livelihood for them.

The governor who was represented by Anambra State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. C Don Adinuba said: “This is the third set of Anambra citizens evacuated from Jos by GUO in partnership with the state government. Government cannot wait to jeopardise their lives because of the need for prompt intervention.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

