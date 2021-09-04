Oba Ogunsanwo Celebrates Coronation Anniversary

Funke Olaode

Festivity rented the air as Ilara-Epe was abuzz with sounds of traditional drummers who set the mood for that Sunday afternoon. Shinning brightly were the glitters of beautiful decor mounted around the tent of his Royal Majesty, Oba Olufolarin Olukayode Ogunsanwo, Telade IV, and the 55th Alara of Ilara-Epe Kindgom in Eredo Local Government Area of Lagos State. The atmosphere was indeed colourful as the residents both young and the young- at -heart came out in large numbers to celebrate the traditional ruler’s one year anniversary of his ascension to the throne of his forefathers on August 16th, 2020.

The entire Ilara Epe Kingdom reverberated with music, oriki chant in honour of this influential monarch who is well loved by many including his families, friends, associates and fellow traditional rulers. This tax man turned traditional ruler was honoured by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Ogunwusi who sent his staff of office in lieu of his visit.

Prior to the Sunday finale, activities to mark the one year anniversary kicked off on Monday August 16 with Aje Traditional celebrations which was later followed by an empowerment programme. There was a coronation lecture held at Augustine University Auditorium, Ilara and Novelty Football March later in the evening. The celebration continued on Wednesday with Health Walk around Igbonla Road which was followed by the laying of the Foundation Stone for the New Hospital around Augustine University.

There was conferment of chieftaincy titles on prominent indigenes of the kingdom on Thursday. Friday marked the climax for the celebration with the Isere Day celebration that featured traditional groups paying homage to the Kabiyesi in his palace. After this session, Moslems moved to Ilara Central Mosque-a new site for Jumat Prayer. Later that evening, a captivating variety night gave a beautiful wrap to the day. On Saturday, Kabiyesi and his entourage visited the Orphanage and home for elderly in the community.

The grand finale of a weeklong celebration came to a halt on Sunday August 22 with a thanksgiving service at St. David’s Anglican Church, Ilara.

In his sermon at the church service, Archdeacon Epe Archdeaconry, The Venerable Lawrence Adebayo Ajayi congratulated Oba Ogunsanwo for his one year anniversary. He extolled the virtue of Ogunsanwo, who as a traditional ruler, is already toeing the right path of righteousness as a Christian. Waving aside the notion often associated with traditional rulers as regards rites, Ajayi said: “Do you know that you can be a king without doing a ritual because Jesus has paid the price over 2000 years ago.”

Ajayi admonished Oba Ogunsanwo to hold on to God. To support the work of God and the proposed Vicarage of St. David’s Anglican Church Ilara-Eredo, Oba Ogunsanwo and his family donated generously while various individuals including the families of Oluwalogbon, Otedola and others too numerous to mention, pledged that the work of God shall continue through donations and pledges.

Church service over, dignitaries moved to the well magnificently decorated tent inside the palace where opulence meets royalty. The electrifying chandelier and beautiful roses turned the atmosphere into a garden of beauty. The charming and beautiful Olori Bolanle Ogunsanwo played a perfect host. There was enough food while drinks flowed freely. Music legend, King Sunny Ade, serenaded the audience to his juju classics that got many prancing around the performance venue. Indeed, it was a day to remember in the history of the ancient Ilara-Epe Kingdom.

