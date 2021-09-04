More Football Action awaits Fans on DStv, GOtv after International Break

Sports fans are already going wild with excitement nationwide over live sports programmes offered by SuperSport.

With just three weeks of intriguing Premier League action in the new football season, sports fans are already divided as to where the pendulum would swing at the end of the season.

While defending champions, Manchester City recovered from the loss to Tottenham in Week One of the Premier League, scoring 10 goals in their subsequent two matches against Norwich City and Arsenal respectively, despite not having their dream replacement of Sergio Aguero, with either Harry Kane or Cristiano Ronaldo to the Etihad Stadium.

Chelsea on the other hand proved that with an organised defense they could call the bluff of a vociferous Anfield crowd, despite being one man down against Liverpool, to pull a respectable 1-1 draw.

Premier League newboys, Brentford, are already making a statement that they are not just in the elite division to make up the numbers after defeating Arsenal in their first match. The Bees went on to draw with Crystal Palace and Aston Villa in their next two games.

The Premier League has so far lived up to its unpredictability as nobody would have predicted that after three weeks, one of the North London teams, Tottenham Hotspur, would be topping the table and with a perfect record while bitter rival, Arsenal, would not just be rock bottom but with no point and yet to score a goal.

Though just three weeks old, the Premier League has not been short of controversies as witnessed in the Chelsea versus Liverpool game and Manchester United’s visit to the Molineux Stadium.

While the Stamford Bridge faithful believe referee Mike Dean got it wrong by sending off defender Reece James, the Red Devil’s goal against Wolves would be debated for a long time to come.

If week three fixtures were regarded as Premier League’s ‘Super Saturday’ courtesy of the two headline fixtures involving Manchester City vs Arsenal and Liverpool vs Chelsea, SuperSport is promising more mouthwatering fixtures after the international break.

Those that thought the departure of one of the greatest footballers of all time, Lionel Messi, from the La Liga as well as Real Madrid’s ‘spiritual leader’, Sergio Ramos would make the La Liga less competitive and attractive are already starting to have a rethink as the Spanish League has even been more competitive with the first six teams separated only by goals aggregate.

However, for a last minute own goal, defending La Liga champions, Atletico Madrid, would have suffered a home defeat at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium when Valencia came visiting. Meanwhile, Levante and Real Madrid gave fans something to ponder on in their Week Two 3-3 thriller.

Barcelona on the other hand is fast adjusting to life without Messi, winning two and drawing one in their three games so far.

In Italian football action, Inter Milan and AC Milan picked up from where they left off last season after winning their first two games in spectacular fashion, while Napoli and Lazio were also early birds.

Jose Mourinho is indeed proving he still has something up his sleeves after guiding Roma to landslide victories in their two matches.

Fans cannot however wait for the international break to end to start following their favourite clubs.

