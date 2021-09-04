Kia Offers Over 70% Discount on Service, Repairs

By Bennett Oghifo

Kia Nigeria has launched the Ownership Reward Programme with combined discounts of over 70% and loads of Free Value-Added Services for customers.

The company’s resolve to compensate customers for their loyalty over the years is to ensure that all Kia owners enjoy the most pleasurable driving experience at a pocket-friendly cost. Customers’ evolving needs to keep their cars in shape at an affordable cost and enjoy a hitch-free ride despite the years of usage of their Kia are the basis for this year’s Kia Ownership Reward Programme (KORP).

The programme is aimed at offering greater value, convenience, and support to customers who have owned KIA from a month to nine years or more. It offers waivers ranging from 15% to 25% on service cost and up to 50% discount on aggregated parts like audio, engine, and transmission assembly amongst others. These discounted offerings are premised on the years of Kia ownership, as it progressively reduces the cost of maintenance based on the years the car has been in operation. KORP is set to substantially bring down the cost of maintenance as Kia vehicles get older. Weaved into the underlining exceptional service delivery of Kia Nigeria’s aftersales service, the programme will provide greater value for our customers.

“Following the success of the launch of this program in the year 2019, its wide acceptance and the satisfaction it brought to our customers, we’ve deemed it necessary to even take it to a whole new level by increasing the discounts up to 70% for our customers. This will further foster ‘peace of mind’ in our customers and affordability to engage them meaningfully and ensure an enjoyably hitch-free driving experience with their Kia regardless of the age of the vehicle. The huge discounts and free value-added service are what make the KORP a unique program in the industry and continuously drive customer satisfaction to its peak. This programme is set to reward customers throughout the vehicle’s lifecycle,” said Sanjay Tatpati, Chief Operating Officer, Kia Nigeria.

The KORP goes the distance to deliver a more fulfilling experience for old Kia owners with discounted pricing and exceptional service delivery. Service and parts pricing flexibility and the undying resolve of Kia Nigeria to always roll out customer-driven initiatives that match customers’ active lifestyles are hallmarks of the KORP. The programme is Kia’s way of saying thank you to old customers for their continued trust while servicing and maintaining at the accredited service center.

Over the years, Kia prides itself as the leading auto brand with a host of owners’ loyalty initiatives that are customer-oriented. With the relaunch of KORP, Kia is strengthening its place and setting a pace as the most customer-conscious brand with not only exceptional service deliveries that exceed expectations but with affordable pricing that’s value-driven.

Ownership reward programmes aren’t new in the industry but this year’s KORP caps it all by genuinely offering a programme that makes the ownership experience better. The programme is accessible to customers at all accredited service centers nationwide.

