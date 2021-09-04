Football Wins As Mustapha Weds Khadijah

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Football scored a beautiful goal last weekend when Khadijah Damilola, daughter of prominent legal practitioner, A.U. Mustapha, SAN; and Mustapha Alao, son of popular sports journalist Dr. Mumini Alao were married in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Dr. Alao is the group managing director of Complete Communications Limited, Nigeria’s pioneer sports publishers while A.U. Mustapha, SAN is the current President of the Confederation of African Football, CAF Appeal Board.

The bridegroom Mustapha Alao, a UK-trained financial analyst and computer animator, successfully dribbled his way into Khadijah Mustapha’s heart, and the young lawyer, who also trained in the UK, was truly smitten.

The colorful solemnization ceremonies commenced on Thursday, 26 August when the bride’s family led by the scion, prominent Kwara politician M.M. Mustapha, received the traditional marriage gifts according to Yoruba tradition from the groom’s family. The following day, Friday, 27 August, the Muslim Nikaah proper took place at the Mustapha’s family house in Isale Aluko, Ilorin with virtually all notable Islamic scholars in the city in attendance.

Chairman of the occasion was Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq supported by Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi. Under heavy rainfall which observers saw as a spiritual blessing, Chief Imam of Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Imam AbdulRahman Ahmad conducted the Islamic wedding rituals formally joining the couple as husband and wife.

The wedding reception was held at the Arca Santa events center on Saturday, 28 August, drawing hordes of prominent personalities from across the country’s political, social and sports fraternities. Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai was the chairman of the occasion and he was assisted again by the host Governor, AbdulRasaq. Also present was the former Governor of Kwara State, AbdulFatai Ahmed.

The highlight of the ceremony was the grand entrance by the couple after both sets of parents had danced in to take their seats. Khadijah and Mustapha walked in majestically under a blaze of fireworks and paparazzi lights to the admiration of the enraptured audience. The couple’s love and fondness for each other was palpable all through as they chatted animatedly, seemingly oblivious of all the excitement and dancing happening around them.

In his remarks, Governor El-Rufai drew huge laughter from the jam packed venue when he issued a jocular threat of using his famous “Abuja bulldozers” against the groom if he maltreated the bride. Host Governor AbdulRasaq, former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN and current Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, all admonished the couple on how to build a peaceful home together.

Cutting of the wedding cake by the couple was conducted by Alhaja Bola Shagaya who was assisted by Hajia Ummi El-Rufai, wife of the Kaduna State Governor. The knife was brought down on the five-tier cake with the spelling of the word, love.

The toast to the couple was led by the bride’s brother, Kamal Mustapha who extolled the Islamic virtues of both lovers. In saying the vote of thanks, the groom expressed gratitude to Allah and thanked all the guests, their two families and well wishers. Fuji music maestro, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal was on the band stand and took over the entertainment proceedings afterwards.

The two mothers of the couple, Hajia Muinat Seun Mustapha and Alhaja Medinah Temilade Alao were serenaded by gaily dressed close friends, family and well wishers on the dance floor.

