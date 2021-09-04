Entertainment Industry Urged to Project Morally-Viable Content

Bennett Oghifo

The Lagos State Government has charged movie producers and other relevant stakeholders in the film and entertainment industry to project

valuable and morally viable contents that will sustain the rich cultural heritage of the state for economic development.

The Commissioner, Lagos State Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture, Mr. Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf made this call at a stakeholders’ forum organised by the Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board, themed “Content Development as a Driver For Sustainable Growth in the Film and Video Industry”, which held in Lagos during the week.

Akinbile-Yussuf added that content delivery was important to sustainable growth and development in the entertainment and tourism sector adding that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is committed and passionate about repositioning the industry for its utmost possibilities.

While appreciating the stakeholders for their resilience and doggedness during the ravaging COVID19 pandemic, and extending the continuous support of the governor to the industry, the commissioner urged the stakeholders to accentuate effort in archiving professional content delivery.

“The gathering of top echelons in the entertainment and film industry here is a veritable opportunity to appreciate the consistency of the producers and all stakeholders amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and also encourage us to ensure professionalism in our content delivery and promote creativity. We are in full support of the industry and will not rest on our oars until we achieve desired result,” she said.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture, Princess Adenike Adedoyin-Ajayi urged practitioner in the industry to conduct thorough research on the environment and community before giving out content. ”Thorough background check on the norms, values and tradition of our community will harness the delivery of content for efficacy and professionalism,” she stated.

In her address, the Executive Secretary, Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board, Bukola Agbaminoja acknowledged the commitment of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in utilising Arts, Culture, Film, Entertainment and Tourism as catalyst for economic and social development in the state. She maintained that film producers should mirror and partner with the state government in shaping the society having in mind that the entertainment industry nurtures, invent, influence and shape the society.

She said, “The theme of the event has been chosen to collaborate the efforts and contributions of the State Government in the industry aimed at shaping and reshaping societal conducts and values to build a formidable and productive system that can favorably compete with many of its kind globally.”

The resource person, Professor Sola Fosudo, who spoke on the theme, cautioned that quality content was the soul of the film industry and that producers must strive to achieve it for acceptance in the society.

He noted that audiences would continue to seek foreign content as long as it indicated brilliancy and was breath-taking.

“We cannot be doing the same thing the same way over and over and expect a different result. In Nollywood, we need to move our seat away from its current position of mediocrity and complacency so that we can stand in a new position of excellence and professionalism,” Fosudo said.

Upholding the speaker, Cultural Administrator, Film and Media Specialist, Dr. Shaibu Husseini, stated that the entertainment industry, Nollywood must shift from dysfunctional content to more acceptable cultural and professional-oriented industry for sustainable development and competitiveness.

Femi Odugbemi, Anthonia Oredipe and Mahmood Ali-Balogun, all panelists, also advocated a symbiotic relationship amongst the technical crew, cast and other stakeholders for a veritable content delivery and desired goal.

Responding to the discussion, President, Association of Movie Content Owner/Practitioner and Distributor of Nigeria, Tunji Ojetola opined that film and video practitioners must go back to the drawing board for effective pre-production screening process for appropriate socio-economic growth in the industry.

President, Directors Guild of Nigeria, Victor Akhai and other stakeholders agreed on collective and concerted effort of everyone, including unceasing support from the Government, to move the industry forward.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

