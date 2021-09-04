Ekiti 2022: PDP Releases Timetable, Commences Sale of Forms September 13

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday released its timetable and schedule of activities in early preparation for the June 18, 2022 Ekiti Governorship election.

A statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said that release of the timetable was “the timetable, the National Working Committee (NWC) has approved the Sales of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms from Monday, September 13 to Thursday, September 30, 2021, with Tuesday, October 5, 2021 as the last date for the submission of forms.”

The PDP NWC also fixed the screening of aspirants for Monday, October 11, 2021 and appeals on the screening exercise are scheduled for Thursday, October 25, 2021.

Consequently, it said the PDP congresses to elect the 3-man Adhoc Ward Delegates had been scheduled to hold from Friday, January 7 to Saturday, January 8, 2022.

Also it said that the local government congresses to elect one national delegate as well as one person living with disability from each local government area in the state have been scheduled to hold on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

PDP urged all leaders, critical stakeholders, aspirants, teeming members and supporters of the party in Ekiti State and the nation at large to be guided accordingly as the party “work together to strengthen our great party for the task ahead.”

