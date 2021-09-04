Drive The Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Experience its Magic

By Bennett Oghifo

The 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, the premium brand’s Sport Utility Vehicle, drives effortlessly, almost magical as it floats, glides over rough surfaces off-road and smooth slides on-road in cool comfort, at a push of a button.

It was great taking this beautiful piece of rare and customised machinery for a spin in Eko Atlantic City. The ride and drive was powered by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Lagos, in collaboration with their sole franchise holder in Nigeria, Coscharis Motors and hosted by Eko Atlantic City development, builders of Azuri Towers.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Azuri Towers are both lifestyle must-have luxury items for those who see their price as no object. A small group of journalists had a rare opportunity to feel the Cullinan. Smooth ride, almost no noise, and quiet coach, as against cabin, used to indicate the interior of other cars/vehicles.

The Cullinan is the first-ever Sport Utility Vehicle to be produced from Goodwood in United Kingdom – the house of Rolls-Royce.

Take a seat and close the coach door at a push of a button and push another to start the engine, of course, its keyless. You may need to listen hard to hear the engine run, but the great dashboard keeps you informed in the noiseless coach.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan, known as the Rolls-Royce of SUVs, has upfront a golden Spirit of Ecstasy, bold and leading the way in the beautifully emerging Eko Atlantic City. The three Azuri Towers, at the front row of the city’s Marina, accentuated the beauty of the premium SUV.

During the driver-briefing before takeoff, the General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Coscharis Group, Abiona Babarinde said, “The choice of this location is to give you the smooth drive a Rolls-Royce Cullinan will deliver for you effortlessly on all the different road terrains you can imagine. Right here, you will enjoy the drive on a smooth road and sandy areas on the beach side that gives you both the on and off road capabilities of the Cullinan within an environment like what we have at this Eko Development City here in Lagos.”

The Business Manager, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Lagos, Tolu Gbadamosi delivered the “Ride and Drive” concept, and showcased the unique selling propositions of the Cullinan by driving each of the media partners on different routes/terrains. Thereafter, the media team equally drove the vehicle to have the ‘feel’ to deliver the total experience.

The Rolls-Royce team delivered a total presentation of the Cullinan for any discerning prospect of owning what was described as the ‘luxury of SUVs’ when Michael Onyewuchi, the Ownership Services Manager of the brand gave a rundown of all the aftersales offerings that are available to give the customer the ‘peace of mind’ owning the Cullinan. Aside the warranty that is guaranteed from the purchase of the Cullinan from Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Lagos, you are guaranteed of genuine parts to be fixed with the right tools by certified Rolls-Royce technicians to deliver the ultimate peace of mind to the customer based on the set global standards.

At the end of the afternoon time when the event came to an end, it was worth the while of everyone present with a good experience of a luxury product like the Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Lagos, owned by Coscharis Motors Plc., is the exclusive franchise owner for Rolls-Royce vehicles sales and services in Nigeria. It currently has showrooms and workshops located both in Lagos and Abuja.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the BMW Group and is a completely separate company from Rolls-Royce plc, the manufacturer of aircraft engines and propulsion systems. Over 2,000 skilled men and women are employed at the Rolls-Royce Motor Cars’ head office and manufacturing plant at Goodwood, West Sussex, the only place in the world where the company’s super-luxury motor cars are hand-built.

