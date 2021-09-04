BAP’s ‘Fela and the Kalakuta Queens’ For S’African Cinemas

The stage play, “Fela and the Kalakuta Queens,” created and Directed by Bolanle Austen-Peters, has been converted to screen, after successful performances in Cairo, Pretoria, Lagos and Abuja.

BAP Productions and Terra Kulture Arts and Studios, in collaboration with the South African State Theatre (SAST) have now entered into a partnership with Ster-kinekor, the leading South African Cinema chain, to screen “Fela and the Kalakuta Queens” in cinemas across South Africa from September to October 2021.

Bolanle Austen-Peters said it was quite exciting to receive the news of partnership from Aubrey Sekabi, the Artistic Director of the South African State Theatre. She adds: “It is indeed exciting times in the African Theatre industry and BAP Production is proudly flying the Nigerian flag internationally. It is the first time a Nigerian stage play has been converted to screen.”

“Fela and the Kalakuta Queens” is supported by the Estate of late Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

