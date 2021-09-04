AAAN Announce AdCademy Masterclass Winners

The Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria has announced “Tecnovate Africa ‘’ as winners of its second AdCademy Masterclass.

The participants of the just concluded masterclass, split into eight groups, were tasked with conducting a market intelligence research and designing a mock marketing campaign which was presented to the CEO of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe and the AdCademy faculty at the end of the programme.

Group 8 “Tecnovate Africa” had the best campaign and was presented with a cash prize of N600,000. Members of the winning team who attended the prize presentation include Emeka Obia, Leo Burnett; Rebecca Otepen Adenaike, Max Edge communications Ltd; Sheriff Lanre Akinpelu, SPV Communications Ltd; and Femi Olotu, X3M ideas. Other members of the group include Kayode Soyemi, MultiChoice Nigeria; James Uti, Rage Media Global; Chimaobi Eluigwe, MultiChoice Nigeria; and Abdulhakeem Ogundipe, Verdant Zeal.

The AdCademy masterclass tagged “The Winning Strategy” which held virtually from 26 – 28 August was in partnership with University of Reading’s Henley Business School. The programme was open to mid-level management staff in brand and client service, copywriters, artists, account/strategic planners, media managers and professionals involved in related functions in the private and public sectors and was facilitated by veteran industry experts from within and outside the country.

The three-day event commenced with training on Marketing and Marketing Intelligence, with participants exposed to insights on how the market works, market and consumer intelligence, advanced research and data analytics, data and insight in communication and principles of media strategy and Public Relations management.

The second day was devoted to the course on essential leadership competencies, with participants taken through training in emotional intelligence, business networking and relationship management, leadership approaches in marketing, art of negotiation and presentation.

The final session was on efficient work management as focus, with participants billed for insights into project management, the art of delegation and job crafting/workload management.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

