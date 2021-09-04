2022 Budget: FG Gives MDAs Sept. 5 Deadline to Submit Proposals

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The federal government has given the over 900 ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), Monday, September 5, 2021 deadline to submit their 2022 budget proposals.

The directive issued by the Director General, Budget Office of the Federation (BoF), Mr. Ben Akabueze, was conveyed via a circular dated September 3, 2021.

Captioned ‘2022 Budget Submission Deadline’, the circular is a follow-up to the 2022 Budget Call Circular earlier issued by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed on August 21, 2021 as part of the annual budgeting process.

The circular from the DG, Budget Office with reference DG/BDT/GEN CORR/2016/IV/2225 was copied to the Chief of Staff to the President; Deputy Chief of Staff to the President; Office of the Vice President; Ministers/Ministers of State; Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; Chairmen of Commissions; and Permanent Secretaries.

Others are Service Chiefs/Inspector-General of Police; Auditor General for the Federation; Accountant General of the Federation; Heads of Extra Ministerial Departments/Directors-General; Chief Executive Officers of Parastatals and Agencies.

It said: “Please refer to the 2022 Budget Call Circular Part 7 which explicitly required GOEs (Government Owned Enterprises) and MDAs to make their 2022 Budget proposal submissions online using the BIMMS/GIFMIS-Budget Preparation Subsystem BPS) not later than Friday 27 August 8nd 3rd September 2021 respectively.

“The Ministry of Finance Budget and National Planning has committed to Mr. President submitting the 2022 Budget Proposal to the National Assembly this September 2021, in full compliance with the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007.

“Ministries Department and Agencies (MDAs are hereby advised to fully comply with the final submission date of Friday 3rd September 2021.

“The GIFMS -BPS Platform wall will be closed to MDAs for Budget upload by midnight Sunday 5 September 2021,

“MDAs are particularly reminded that their budget submissions must include the Revenue Sources and not just expenditures.”

The circular added that “for the avoidance of doubt, every single MDA is required to populate the Revenue Section on the GIFMIS BPS except for self-funded agencies that are only required to upload the budget on the BIMMS.”

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Ahmed, had a few days back hinted that President Muhammadu Buhari might present the 2022 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly on a yet-to-be determined date in October.

In the 2022 Budget circular earlier issued by the minister, the ministries of Works and Housing; Finance, Budget and National Planning; and Defence will get the biggest capital allocations in the 2022 budget.

The Ministry of Works and Housing is to get the highest allocation of N352.65 billion from a pool of N1.759 trillion capital expenditure for the MDAs, in the 2022 budget and the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning with N158.07 billion.

