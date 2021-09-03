VIVIAN BUCHI AMARIHU DEDICATES BOOK TO GOD

Evangelist Vivian Buchi Amarihu weeks back dedicated her book titled Candidate of Heaven or Hell to God.

The very pious woman dedicated the 116-page book to Almighty God and this is clearly conspicuous on page 3 of the book where she wrote “ This book is dedicated to the Almighty God for His great love to mankind.

It is also dedicated to the souls who are determined to live sanctified lives until the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ”

The book which is now on sale, is basically distributed for evangelism by G & White Resources Centre, Magboro, Ogun State has impacted positively on those who have read it and also culminated to winning souls for Christ.

The author of Candidate of Heaven or Hell, Mrs. Amarihu thanked all those who contributed to the success of the book, her children and husband.

She wrote ‘ I appreciate God for His wisdom and grace upon ”His Generals” of this generation whose undiluted teachings on holiness and righteousness have been a source of inspirations. Also to be greatly appreciated is my loving husband, Mr Onyebuchi Amarihu for his all round support and encouragement; my dear, you will reap the fruit of your labour and eat the good of the land in Jesus name.

The error free and inspiring book was edited by Mrs. Clara Opera.

