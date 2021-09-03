Tshisekedi Lauds Sahara Group, Urges Robust Collaboration in Africa

President Félix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo has commended Sahara Group’s leading role in spearheading enhanced intra-African trade, capacity development, seamless access to products, and deployment of innovative solutions to boost Africa’s march towards energy security.

Describing Sahara Group as a, “shining light for Africa” in terms of providing global energy solutions, Tshisekedi said more cooperation between African nations and businesses would enhance the continent’s competitiveness and ultimately stimulate sustainable development in Africa.

According to a statement, Tshisekedi, who addressed the Board of the Sahara Group virtually as part of events to mark Sahara’s 25th anniversary recently, stated that Africa has a huge potential in the energy sector,

He added: “We have what it takes to transform Africa for the benefit of all Africans. It is an honour to join Sahara Group to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

“The Democratic Republic of Congo is a country with enormous potential, and we are happy to play an important role in the transformation of Africa, working alongside companies like Sahara Group and other African countries.”

In his comment, the Executive Director, Sahara Group, Kola Adesina, said the energy conglomerate was delighted at the support it continues to receive from the DRC.

He noted that Sahara remained confident of the ability of Africans taking the driver’s seat in delivering a transformed, economically viable and globally competitive Africa.

“Our journey over these past 25 years shows that all it takes is for all stakeholders working together in the best interest of Africa, selflessly and committedly.

“Sahara started out as an oil trading entity and now we are operating with almost 5,000 employees in Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. We are proud of our African heritage, and we assure Your Excellency of our commitment to working with him to achieve his aspirations as Chairperson of the Africa Union,” he added.

Adesina commended Tshisekedi for making energy security and investment its top priority, as well as propelling massive hydropower projects to diversify the country’s energy mix to create jobs and grow the economy.

