Tobi Bakre, BRG Tour Novarick Projects in Lagos

Vanessa Obioha

Reality TV Star and brand ambassador of Novarick Homes, Tobi Bakre was recently accompanied by members of the Billionaire Realtor Group (BRG), during a tour of the company’s projects in Lagos. The event provided a unique opportunity for a first-hand experience with top marketers as they evaluate the different ongoing construction sites.

Over 300 marketers cut across Lagos metropolis gathered for the project tour which started from Ruby Apartments in Lekki, via the WAZOBIA Courts located at Ibeju-Lekki, and to Nova Gardens situated in the heart of Epe. It was a colourful outing as several fans of the former BBNaija housemate could not help but catch rare picture moments and video sessions.

“It’s been more than one year as a brand ambassador of Novarick Homes and I am so proud to be affiliated with this brand, as we strive to provide affordable housing for the youths. You don’t need to be a billionaire or multi-millionaire because regular individuals can also tie into real estate backed investments with as low as half of a million naira,” said Bakre who recently tied the knot.

Bakre advised the ever bubbling and energetic Nigerian youths to take necessary risks and steps while in their early years, as the value of real estate continues to appreciate especially within the African market. He also noted that a diversified investment portfolio that includes real estate amongst other types is key to success in the 21st century.

Novarick Homes, which was established in 2018, partnered with the Billionaire Realtor Group to leverage its network of independent real estate marketers to achieve tech-driven sales innovations. This will see BRG bring to the fore its persistent, steady and energetic efforts to support all Novarick projects.

