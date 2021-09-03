The Yacht Hotel Is Lekki’s New Xanadu

Vanessa Obioha

After the pandemic halted its launch last year, the Yacht Hotel opened its elegant doors to well-heeled guests recently in a classy event tagged ‘Luxury in Tranquility’. The luxury boutique hotel nestled in the vibrant entertainment and business hub of Lekki Phase 1 treated guests to wine tasting and an art exhibition from Omolayo Gallery.

A brainchild of Eyitayo Fakehinde, the optician cum hospitality mogul is a Xanadu in its own rights with 25 rooms, spa, restaurant, art gallery, and a helipad lounge that speak volumes of luxury. The lounge according to Fakehinde is the hotel’s most exclusive lounge reserved for its elite class club, known as The Admirals.

The rooms come with breathtaking views. On one end are the Seaview suites which allow guests to bask in the panoramic view of the Five Cowries Creek — the sliver of water that separates Victoria Island and the Lekki environs from Ikoyi — and the iconic Lekki-Ikoyi bridge.

The other end boasts suites with city views. Here one can appreciate the dynamic landscape of the city and enjoy the sunset.

The sea and city views suites come in deluxe and executive packages. For instance, the Deluxe City View, a 33m² room, comes with spa-inspired bathrooms with deep soaking tubs, rainfall walk-in glass showers and balconies to enjoy the sea breeze and take in the sunset. Only two adults and a child can share the room. The Executive City View, on the other hand, offers more space and amenities. However, the most luxurious of the accommodations is the Executive Seaview with its king-size bed, spectacular sea views and calming elegance.

The Yacht offers a range of culinary experiences. One can choose to sit at the Cowry Creek Restaurant or the Cowry terrace where they can enjoy an array of continental or local cuisine with vast beverage options. The hotel also boasts art pieces. They adorn the walls of the hotel, creating an ambience where art meets luxury.

Each detail of the boutique hotel is well thought out to replicate an actual yacht.

It is not the first time Fakehinde, who prefers to be addressed as a Captain, has played with the concept of water. He is the owner of the popular Sailor’s Lounge in Lekki. For the hospitality mogul, it’s all about making use of the available opportunity. Lekki, he said, is surrounded by water but no one seems to be creating facilities to depict its essence. The ultimate goal for the businessman is to create a luxury experience for Nigerians who seek such pleasures outside the shores of the country.

