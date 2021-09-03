The best free VPNs for New Zealand

New Zealand is one of the most paradisiacal countries in the world. The natural beauty that can be found on these magnificent islands attracts millions of tourists year after year. The peaceful life of the Maori tribes, the unique landscapes, and the country’s unique culture create a unique combo that justifies the madness behind the mythical beaches and legendary jungles. Beyond this, cyber security is an issue that is making waves and affecting not only locals, but businessmen and women who feel threatened every time they set foot in Wellington or any other major city.

Online criminal activity has increased so much in recent years that government law has been relaxed in the same way. Political decrees allow law enforcement to spy on and obtain personal information on all citizens without the need for arduous explanation. Bank accounts, mobile phones and other private data can be compromised not only by hackers, but also by New Zealand’s intelligence services.

It is precisely because of this serious situation, which is spreading throughout the country, that New Zealand VPN services are necessary for safer surfing. In many countries a simple free VPN is enough to secure yourself while accessing the internet. In New Zealand this is not enough. It is strongly recommended to get paid VPNs, as often with the free options you will be compromising your browsing through malicious ads or other malicious actions.

That’s why there are several companies that offer VPNs that can help you if you have a problem of this kind: Express VPN, Windscribe, Proton VPN, Tunnel Bear, Hide.Me, Speedify, Hotspot Shield, Opera VPN, are some VPNs that we recommend, as they are untouched by virtual pollution that can be found when browsing. Each one with its own particularities will be able to combat whatever threat you are facing.

While one might think that privacy should be a constitutional right, it is clear that no matter the country, government surveillance and malicious hacks are testifying against that thinking. Only perhaps in some countries, such manipulation is less disguised than in others, or is done in a malicious manner as in New Zealand. The only way we currently find to fight against this silent international ruling is through the proper use of VPNs.

That correct way is by hiring a paid, expert and professional service and not free VPNs such as Hola, SuperVPN, or VPNBook, which would not hesitate for a second to sell the data you want to hide, just as the agencies we are trying to hide from do. That’s why you have to be responsible. Information theft is a loss of assets, which in the future and in the present are equal or more important than money. We just haven’t realised it yet.

